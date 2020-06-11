TEPCO Subcontractor Found Fabricating Phone Recordings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--A company commissioned to take on telemarketing work for TEPCO Energy Partner Inc. tampered with and fabricated the audio recording data of its phone conversations with customers, it was learned Thursday.

The fraudulent recordings include those with customers whose contracts with the electricity retail unit of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> are suspected of having been altered without their consent.

The incident at Relia Inc. came to light through a whistleblower complaint this January.

According to TEPCO, wrongdoing was found in 44 of 71 cases of recorded sales conversations submitted by Relia in March-December 2019. Relia omitted some parts of its conversations with customers and made recordings of conversations with people pretending to be customers.

The recorded conversations were for talking customers into signing up for TEPCO’s electricity and gas retail services.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]