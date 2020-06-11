Japan Confirms 42 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Forty-two new coronavirus infection cases were reported in Japan on Thursday, sending the nationwide cumulative number to 18,068 including cruise ship-linked cases.

In Tokyo, 22 new cases were recorded. The daily figure topped 20 for the first time in five days.

Of the 22, six were so-called host club workers.

Seven new cases were found in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and three each in Saitama and Chiba prefectures, both near Tokyo.

Kitakyushu in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka reported no new case for the first time in 20 days.

