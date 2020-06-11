Coca-Cola Japan to Make 30,000 Vending Machines Virus-Resistant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. said Thursday that it will make some 30,000 of its about 700,000 vending machines resistant to virus and bacteria in response to growing hygiene awareness among the public amid the new coronavirus crisis.

Beginning this week, product selection buttons and dispensing slots of the 30,000 vending machines located at such public spaces as hospitals and train stations across the country will be covered with antiviral and antibacterial films.

As the films have high antiviral and antibacterial performances, they can be effective against the new coronavirus, according to the company.

The films will be replaced with new ones every six months.

In the beverage industry, Ito En Ltd. <2593>started putting antibacterial seals utilizing used tea leaves on some 30,000 vending machines across the country from June.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]