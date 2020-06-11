Tokyo Enters Final Phase of Biz Restart Road Map

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government Friday entered the final phase of its three-stage road map for easing its business suspension request issued in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, it lifted its "Tokyo Alert" issued for extra caution among residents and businesses in Japan's capital against the virus. Both moves were decided at a meeting of the metropolitan government's coronavirus response headquarters Thursday.

"We'll enter a new phase in which economic and social activities are fully carried out," Governor Yuriko Koike told the meeting. "We need to live a life while taking measures to prevent infection."

She stressed that the metropolitan government aims to find any signs of possible resurgence through testing-regime expansion and continued monitoring.

After the lifting of the Tokyo Alert, the landmark Rainbow Bridge over Tokyo Bay and the metropolitan government building were lit up in rainbow colors. The illumination of both structures was kept red while the alert system was active.

