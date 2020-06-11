Japan Firm to Develop Satellite to Remove Space Debris

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's SKY Perfect JSAT Corp. said Thursday it will develop a satellite to remove space debris with lasers, aiming to launch a related service in 2026.

The satellite communications service provider will make the satellite mainly with government-affiliated research institute Riken and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, it said.

The satellite will irradiate lasers to push space debris into Earth's atmosphere and burn it, according to SKY Perfect JSAT.

There are some 34,000 pieces of space debris at least 10 centimeters in size, including fragments of failed satellites and rockets, around Earth. This space junk is hindering the deployment of new satellites.

"We can't avoid the problem of space debris, which will become a threat to our business in the future," company President Eiichi Yonekura told a news conference.

