Japan Mulls Mandatory GPS Monitoring of Sex Offenders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday it is considering the mandatory wearing of GPS monitoring devices by sex offenders on bail as part of a comprehensive set of measures to fight sex crimes and sexual violence.

The Justice Ministry will spend about two years to investigate overseas systems and examples of the mandatory wearing.

The ministry will consider possible Penal Code revisions based on opinions from the victims of sex crimes.

While some people have voiced concerns over privacy violations, there are successful cases overseas, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

The government adopted the set of measures while setting the three years from fiscal 2020, which started in April, as an intensive period to eradicate sex crimes and sexual violence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]