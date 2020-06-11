Favoritism by Industry Ministry Suspected over Outsourcing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry gave what appears favorable treatment to the winner of work related to a key coronavirus relief program before the tender for the job, it was learned Thursday.

Prior to the tender, the ministry held hearings with three entities including the winner, the Service Design Engineering Council.

The ministry met with the Service Design Engineering Council for a total of three hours, far longer than the time spent with the other two.

The ministry's rules call for providing the same information to all participants to a tender if it meets them prior to bidding processes.

The ministry said it spent longer time with the Service Design Engineering Council as it has greater know-how. The ministry also claimed that it provided the same information to the three, denying any unfair treatment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]