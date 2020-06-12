Remains of Shuri Castle Opened to Public

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 12 (Jiji Press)--The remains of Shuri Castle were opened to the public, starting on Friday, after a fire destroyed the main buildings of the UNESCO World Heritage site in Naha in the southwestern prefecture of Okinawa in October last year.

Members of the public are now allowed in the castle's pay area, where the burned down Seiden main hall was located, for the first time since the fire.

The underground stone base of Seiden can be viewed through glass installed for protection. The stone base shows that the hall had been rebuilt several times since the age of the Ryukyu Kingdom, which ruled the region between the 15th and 19th centuries.

The Cabinet Office's Okinawa General Bureau and other entities initially planned to open the remains to the public around the Golden Week holiday period between late April and early May, or six months after the blaze.

But the plan was delayed because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

