Japan Uses Term "Climate Crisis" for 1st Time

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government used the term “climate crisis” to refer to global warming and its consequences for the first time, in an annual report released on Friday.

“It is not just ‘climate change,’ but a ‘climate crisis’ that shakes the foundation of the existence of mankind and all lifeforms,” the government said in the 2020 white paper on the environment, recycling-oriented society and biodiversity.

An environment ministry representative said that the ministry wants Japanese citizens to understand that the world is in a critical state, as global warming triggers natural disasters around the globe.

Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said the same day that the ministry wants to use the white paper as an opportunity to make a “climate crisis declaration.”

“With the risks of torrential rain damage and heat waves rising even further due to global warming, we are truly facing a crisis,” he said at a press conference.

