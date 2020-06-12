Hiring Rate for New Univ. Graduates Hits 98 Pct This Spring

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--The hiring rate for those who graduated from universities in Japan this spring stood at 98 pct as of April 1, up 0.4 percentage point from a year earlier and matching the record high set two years ago, the labor and education ministries said Friday.

Meanwhile, the employment rate for new high school graduates came to 98.1 pct at the end of March, down 0.1 point.

"Companies' needs for recruits remain high," an education ministry official said.

The hiring rate represents the proportion of new graduates who got employed to those who sought jobs.

The rate for new university graduates was up in five of the country's six regions, with Hokkaido-Tohoku and Kinki rewriting their respective record highs.

