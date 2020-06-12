Founder's Grandson to Head Sanrio in 1st Leadership Change

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Sanrio Co. <8136>, the manufacturer of popular character Hello Kitty, plans to promote Senior Managing Director Tomokuni Tsuji to become president on July 1 in the first leadership change since the company's founding in 1960, informed sources said Friday.

Tsuji, 31, is the grandson of the company's founder and current president, Shintaro Tsuji, 92, who will become chairman.

The elder Tsuji will maintain his representative right and continue to be involved in the company's management, the sources said.

The company was launched by Shintaro in 1960 as Yamanashi Silk Center.

Hello Kitty, which made its debut in 1974, gained wide popularity in Japan and aboard, becoming a winning example of the character business.

