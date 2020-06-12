McDonald's Japan Allows Customers to Get Items at Parking Lots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--McDonald’s Co. (Japan) said Friday that it has launched a service to allow customers to pick up items they order and pay for via smartphone in their vehicles at the parking lots of outlets.

The free-of-charge “Park&Go” service started in stages from May and is available at some 250 outlets in 33 of Japan’s 47 prefectures. It is expected to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.

The company aims to make the service available at some 300 outlets across the country by the end of this year to enhance customer convenience, officials said.

The service allows customers who park their vehicles in special spaces at outlets, register the number of the parking lot and complete the payment to receive items from staff there, the officials said.

Users of the new service can avoid a congested drive-through lane, they said, adding that family customers who tend to take time to get in and out of vehicles are expected to use the service.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]