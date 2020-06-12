Japan Enacts 2nd Extra Budget for Coronavirus Relief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, enacted Friday the government's second supplementary budget for fiscal 2020, calling for general-account spending of 31,911.4 billion yen to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, passed the largest-ever extra budget by a majority vote at a plenary meeting with support chiefly from the ruling camp and the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. It cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, on Wednesday.

The budget features 2,024.2-billion-yen spending for a new rent relief program for businesses whose sales were hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition, the budget sets aside as much as 10 trillion yen in reserves, to prepare the country for a possible second wave of infections.

Before the plenary meeting, basic discussions on the budget took place at a meeting of the upper chamber's Budget Committee, attended by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and all members of his cabinet.

