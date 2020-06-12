Tokyo Gov. Koike Announces Bid for Re-election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Friday announced her intention to seek re-election in the July 5 gubernatorial poll, at a time when she is leading the Japanese capital's fight against the novel coronavirus.

Unveiling her candidacy at a press conference, Koike, 67, said that she has no plan to seek support from any political parties in the election while "fighting for the backing of Tokyoites."

She also said she will refrain from making street speeches during the official campaign period starting Thursday, to prepare for a possible second wave of coronavirus infection.

Koike unveiled a plan to create a Tokyo version of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, in order to enhance the capital's ability to deal with infectious diseases.

The envisioned entity will, among other things, work to help the development of vaccines and treatments, boost stocks of face masks and disinfectants, and improve Tokyo's medical preparedness, according to Koike.

