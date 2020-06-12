Worker Seeks Guidance to Tokyo Employer over Unwanted Outing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese worker in his 20s Friday urged Tokyo’s Toshima Ward to give his employer corrective guidance for an alleged unwanted outing of his sexual orientation.

“I started to feel that I would be happier dead,” the man, who works at a life insurance agency in the ward, told a press conference. “I don’t want anyone else to go through what I did.”

According to the man and a support group, his boss said at a drinking party around the end of June last year, a month after the man joined the firm, “I told part-time workers that you have a gay partner.”

Suffering from loss of appetite and headaches, the man started missing workdays. He took a leave of absence after he was diagnosed with mental disorder in November.

A member of a labor union for individual workers, he had requested the company apologize and pay compensation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]