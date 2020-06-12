Harry Potter Facility to Be Built after Toshimaen Closure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Seibu Railway Co. said Friday its Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo will be closed at the end of August, with the site to be converted into a facility featuring the Harry Potter series.

A park will also be built on the site of the amusement park in Nerima Ward, which is run by a subsidiary of the railway operator.

Seibu, the Tokyo metropolitan government, a Japanese arm of U.S. entertainment giant Warner Bros. Inc. and others signed notes on the development of the site after Toshimaen's closure.

The Harry Potter facility is expected to open in the first half of 2023.

Regarding the Toshimaen site, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said at a press conference, "We plan to prepare a place where Tokyoites can relax and a park that will include evacuation areas for times of disaster."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]