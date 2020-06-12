Japan Govt Sued over New Haneda Low-Altitude Routes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Residents of areas under new low-altitude flight routes in and near Tokyo filed an administrative lawsuit against the government Friday, seeking to annul transport ministry approval of the routes.

In the suit filed with Tokyo District Court, the 29 plaintiffs living in Tokyo or Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, claim that it was illegal for the ministry to authorize the low-altitude flights to and from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda.

The suit is the first collective litigation over the new routes, according to the plaintiffs.

The flight route changes introduced March 29 allow passenger and other planes to fly over densely populated residential areas in central Tokyo and areas near industrial complexes in Kawasaki, according to their complaint.

As a result, the residents suffer from noise pollution and face risks of falling objects from planes and aircraft crashes.

