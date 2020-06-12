Sony Unveils PS5 Design

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--A Sony Corp. <6578> subsidiary Friday unveiled the design of its new PlayStation 5 video game console to be launched for the year-end shopping season.

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC will release two types of the console--a regular version with a disk drive and a digital model for which all software titles are downloaded.

Their prices were not released.

SIE also disclosed 28 game titles for PlayStation 5, including a Marvel's Spider-Man action game and the Gran Turismo 7 racing game.

It unveiled the new PS5 design on YouTube.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]