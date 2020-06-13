Japan Virus Meeting Records Show No Details of Remarks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--No details of who said what are included in summaries of talks at Japanese government liaison meetings on the novel coronavirus in February that have been disclosed to a lawmaker, it was learned Friday.

The records itemize points of discussions without showing details of specific remarks. The opposition side says it cannot use the summaries to check the government's policy-making process over the COVID-19 crisis.

The government disclosed the records of discussions at the liaison meetings on Feb. 15, 26 and 27 at the request of Renho, a senior member of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The records consist of a one-page summary of discussions per day and attached materials distributed apparently by government agencies. The materials were partially redacted.

On Feb. 26, the liaison meeting discussed the situation on COVID-19 infections in Japan and the government's response to the outbreak on the British-registered Diamond Princess cruise ship, then quarantined at a port near Tokyo, according to the summary for the day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]