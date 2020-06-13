Japan Sets Virus-Fighting Guidelines for Nightlife Industry

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government released Saturday its guidelines on operations at nightlife establishments as part of efforts for preventing infection with the novel coronavirus.

The guidelines call on operators to keep contact information of customers for about a month and maintain an interpersonal distance of at least 1 meter and 2 meters if possible.

Subject to the guidelines are cabarets and other stores with hospitality services, live music venues and nightclubs, where infection clusters tend

to occur. The guidelines were drawn up ahead of the envisaged reopenings of these facilities across Japan from Friday.

Operators are also asked to limit customer traffic to up to 50 pct of capacity and encourage visitors to use face masks and face guards, to avoid creating closed, crowded and close-contact settings. The guidelines call on eating and drinking establishments with hospitality services to frequently disinfect karaoke microphones while refraining from sharing glasses and pouring drinks for each other.

