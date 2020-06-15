Virus Relief Payments to Japanese Expatriates May Take Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Discussions within the Japanese government to expand the scope of its coronavirus relief payments to cover overseas residents may run into difficulties, with some people estimating that the payments may take a few years to complete.

The payments will likely require complicated office procedures to confirm the Japanese expatriates' residency and to prevent making duplicate payments.

Although the Japanese government has stressed that it will quickly implement coronavirus measures, some people have said that it may take two to three years for the government to finish paying 100,000 yen per person to all overseas residents.

According to the Foreign Ministry, there were around 1.39 million Japanese nationals living overseas as of October 2018.

The government is expected to use the figure and other data if it decides to provide such people with the cash benefits.

