Japan Diet to End Unusual Session Focusing on Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, is set to end an unusual ordinary session Wednesday that focused on the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The Diet enacted four state budgets during the session, including two supplementary budgets to finance measures to reduce the fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Diet also went as far as limiting the activities of lawmakers as part of its measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Opposition parties are calling for extending the session to make better preparations for a possible next wave of infections. But the government and the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling camp have refused.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]