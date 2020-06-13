45 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Forty-five new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Japan on Saturday, with the cumulative count across the country, including cruise ship cases, reaching 18,174.

In Tokyo, the number of people who were newly found positive for the virus came to 24, bringing the cumulative number to 5,497. The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 20 for the third straight day.

One death each was confirmed in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, on the day, with total fatalities related to the coronavirus nationwide reaching 944.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]