JR Tokai Shows N700S New Shinkansen to Press

Osaka, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, showed to the media on Saturday the inside of the N700S new bullet train model, set to go into service on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line on July 1.

An N700S train carrying reporters traveled between Tokyo Station and Shin-Osaka Station, in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka, to let them view its interiors during the trip.

The new train offers improved functions for passengers, with a power outlet installed at every seat, for example, and is designed to give a more comfortable ride.

It is the first all-new Tokaido Shinkansen train since the N700 model was launched 13 yeas ago. For the N700S, indirect lighting is introduced to create a relaxed atmosphere in the passenger areas, while the surface of the seat and the backrest move together for reclining to make passengers feel less tired during a long ride.

Overhead baggage racks light up when the train arrives at a station to prevent passengers from leaving their belongings behind.

