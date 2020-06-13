Abe Works for 140 Days in Row amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe worked for the 140th straight day on Saturday as he has been busy spearheading the country’s fight against the new coronavirus outbreak.

Even on weekends and public holidays, Abe has been commuting to the prime minister’s office in the Nagatacho political district in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward to perform his official duties and attend meetings with ministers of his cabinet and senior government officials.

He has been refraining from holding dinner meetings at night for nearly three months, but is expected to resume such sessions shortly, sources familiar with the situation said.

The last day Abe had no official duties was Jan. 25. Later, however, Abe has been preoccupied with work related to the epidemic, such as helping the return home of Japanese nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the suspected epicenter of the virus, declaring a state of emergency and compiling economic measures.

“I want the prime minister to take a little break as he looks very tired,” a source close to him said.

