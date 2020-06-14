Famous Japanese Shinto Shrine to Leave Governing Body

Newsfrom Japan

Takamatsu, Kagawa Pref., June 14 (Jiji Press)--Kotohiragu, a famous shrine in western Japan, has started procedures to secede from the Association of Shinto Shrines due to its growing distrust of the governing body for shrines in the country over issues including one related to a key Imperial succession rite, it was learned Sunday.

Kotohiragu, in the town of Kotohira in Kagawa Prefecture, part of Shikoku, one of Japan’s four main islands, informed the association on June 5 of reasons for its plan to leave the body. The shrine, better known as Konpirasan, also posted a notice on the planned exit at its premises.

The shrine will likely be able to leave the association after submitting the plan to the Agency for Cultural Affairs and completing other necessary procedures, sources at the shrine said.

According to the sources, Kotohiragu sought a detailed explanation from the association about suspicions over questionable real estate transactions involving the governing body that took place several years ago. But no clear response was given, the sources said.

Its distrust of the association grew after monetary donations for the “Daijosai” grand thanksgiving rite by Japanese Emperor Naruhito in November 2019 were not sent to Kotohiragu from the organization by the day when the shrine held a Daijosai-related festival simultaneously with the Imperial ceremony. The Daijosai rite, a key succession event for Emperor Naruhito, who was enthroned in May 2019, took place at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]