Japan, 10 Other TPP Nations Eyeing Ministerial Videoconference

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan and 10 other member countries of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal are considering holding a ministerial videoconference, Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said in a television program on Sunday.

Nishimura apparently hopes that participants in the session will discuss an overhaul of the global supply chains, which have been disrupted by the spread of the novel coronavirus around the globe. The world now heavily depends on China for the supplies of parts and components.

He is also believed to be ready to talk about mutual supplies of medical goods and equipment among willing member countries.

The 11 countries had planned to hold a meeting of a minister-level TPP committee in Mexico in August. It is now difficult to hold the meeting amid the pandemic, however, the countries are studying alternative options, including a videoconference, informed sources said.

In the TV program, Nishimura also said that the Japanese government plans to set up a new panel of experts this week for debates on economic and trade policies in the face of an array of related problems both at home and abroad.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]