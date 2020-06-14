Japan Stays Ready to Lift Nightlife Biz Closure Request Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura suggested Sunday the government's policy of lifting its business suspension request for nightlife establishments on Friday as planned, calmly responding to a spike in new cases of novel coronavirus infection in Tokyo.

In the Japanese capital, 47 people were newly found positive for the virus on Sunday, up sharply from 24 on Saturday and the most since May 5, when 57 people tested positive for the virus.

Noting that the surge came as a result of the start of group examinations for virus infection in the Kabukicho night entertainment district in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward, Nishimura told a press conference, "I want to think positively that progress is being made in the efforts to prevent secondary infections."

The government "has no immediate plan" to change the policy of removing the business closure request on Friday for facilities including eating and drinking establishments with hospitality services, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Nishimura held a meeting with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. They agreed to ensure the thorough implementation of the government's guidelines on the prevention of coronavirus infections at facilities offering hospitality services, live music venues and nightclubs, following a series of infections confirmed at nightlife venues. The guidelines, released on Saturday, were compiled in the run-up to the reopening of such facilities, now suspended amid the epidemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]