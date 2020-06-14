47 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Forty-seven cases of novel coronavirus infection were newly confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday, up sharply from 24 the previous day, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 40 for the first time since May 5, when 57 people were found positive for the virus. Also, the figure for Sunday marked the largest single-day infection number after the Japanese government's state of emergency over the coronavirus crisis was lifted in Tokyo on May 25.

Of the total for Sunday, 32 people, or about 70 pct, are believed to have become infected with the virus at nightlife venues, such as eating and drinking establishments with hospitality services, according to metropolitan government officials.

Of them, 18 are male workers serving female customers at a host club, the officials said. Their infections were confirmed through a group examination conducted by the metropolitan government and the government of Shinjuku Ward in Tokyo with cooperation from the host club.

Of the other 15 infected people, seven are related to medical institutions, including Musashino Central Hospital in the city of Koganei where group infections have occurred.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]