Tokyo Finds 47 New Coronavirus Cases, Most since May 5

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Forty-seven cases of novel coronavirus infection were newly confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday, the metropolitan government said.

This represented the largest single-day infection count in the Japanese capital since May 5, when 57 people were found positive for the virus.

Of the total for Sunday, 18 were confirmed in a group examination for coronavirus infection newly initiated in the Kabukicho entertainment district in Shinjuku Ward, with the infected people including host club employees.

Of the 29 other infected people, seven are related to Musashino Central Hospital in the city of Koganei, where group infections have occurred, and four are linked to nightlife venues.

Sunday's total almost doubled from 24 on Saturday. The spike came as coronavirus infection tests were conducted very actively, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said, suggesting that the latest figure cannot be compared with large daily infection numbers reported earlier this year. The Tokyo metropolitan government plans to further promote group examinations while monitoring the infection situation in the capital, Koike added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]