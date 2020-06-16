Daytime Karaoke a Blind Spot in Sapporo's COVID-19 Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--As the second wave of coronavirus infections winds down in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, the prefectural capital of Sapporo is facing a set of infection clusters at cafes offering daytime karaoke services.

The cafes, popular gathering places for elderly people, have been a blind spot in the city's coronavirus measures. Sapporo is calling on citizens to wear face masks and disinfect microphones used at such stores.

Daytime karaoke is a service offered at some cafes and bars operating during the day. Many stores offer all-you-can-drink and all-you-can-sing services for around 1,000 yen between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Of the 230 infections found in Sapporo between May 1 and June 14, excluding those occurring at hospitals, 49 cases, or around 21 pct, involved customers or employees at daytime karaoke establishments, and 45 of them were aged 60 or older.

Infections occurred at 18 shops, of which two were deemed to be sites of infection clusters.

