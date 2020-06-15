Rabies Patient Dies in Central Japan City

Newsfrom Japan

Toyohashi, Aichi Pref., June 15 (Jiji Press)--The Toyohashi city government said Monday a rabies patient has died at a hospital in the central Japan city.

The foreign citizen in his 30s, who died on Saturday, developed symptoms of the deadly infectious disease after coming from the Philippines to Japan for work in February.

The city government disclosed the rabies patient’s foreign nationality, sex and age range after obtaining consent from his family.

According to the municipal government in Aichi Prefecture and other sources, the deceased, a resident of neighboring Shizuoka Prefecture, was bitten on the left ankle by a dog in the Southeast Asian country in last September or so but failed to go to see a doctor there.

Humans contract rabies from dogs and other animals, and there is no effective treatment for the disease.

