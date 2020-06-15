Reiwa Shinsengumi Head to Run for Tokyo Governor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Taro Yamamoto, head of Japanese political party Reiwa Shinsengumi, on Monday said he plans to run in the July 5 Tokyo gubernatorial election.

At a press conference, Yamamoto, 45, said his campaign pledges will include cancellation of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, postponed to 2021 amid the coronavirus crisis, and 100,000-yen handouts to all Tokyo citizens.

Yamamoto said he wants to aid people struggling to make ends meet amid the pandemic.

"Even if Reiwa Shinsengumi wins more seats in parliament with the next House of Representatives election, we can't save those suffering now," he said.

