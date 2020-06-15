Uniqlo Face Mask to Hit Shelves in Japan Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Casual apparel chain operator Uniqlo Co. said Monday that it will launch a cloth face mask across Japan on Friday.

Smooth functional materials are used for the parts of the AIRism mask that touch the user's face, including the ears, Uniqlo officials said

They added that the new product can be worn throughout the year as it will remain dry even if the user becomes sweaty.

The size of the triple-layer mask ranges from small for children to medium and large, according to the company under the wing of Fast Retailing Co. <9983>.

A high-performance filter is used as the middle layer of the mask to block droplets, pollen and particles with bacteria and viruses, with the outer mesh fabric designed to cut ultraviolet rays.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]