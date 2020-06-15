48 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Forty-eight novel coronavirus infection cases were newly confirmed in Tokyo on Monday, the metropolitan government said.

Of them, 20 cases were found in a group examination for coronavirus infections conducted mainly for so-called host club employees.

The daily count in the Japanese capital has remained above 10 so far this month and exceeded 40 for the second straight day. On Sunday, 47 people were found positive.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]