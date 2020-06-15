JAL to Fully Resume Operations at Haneda's Terminal 1
Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines <9201>, or JAL, said Monday that it will fully resume operations at Terminal 1 of Haneda Airport in Tokyo from July 1, as domestic flight demand is starting to recover.
The terminal’s North Wing, used for domestic flights, has been closed since mid-April amid the coronavirus epidemic.
JAL has canceled over 70 pct of its domestic flights since mid-May, but the cancellation rate will fall to 54 pct for the second half of this month.
