Sanrio Puroland to Reopen on July 13

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Sanrio Puroland, a theme park in Tama, Tokyo, will reopen on July 13 after nearly five months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, its operator said Monday.

The decision came after the Tokyo metropolitan government last week removed its business suspension requests for amusement parks, Sanrio Entertainment Co. said.

Annual pass holders who make reservations in advance will be allowed to enter the park. Starting on July 20, other visitors will also be granted admission if they make reservations in advance.

The theme park will take measures to prevent coronavirus infection such as restricting interactions with staff members in character costumes.

Yomiuri Land Co. <9671> will reopen its amusement park in Inagi, Tokyo, on Tuesday. Entrance fees will be lowered as indoor attractions will remain closed.

