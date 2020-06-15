Japan to Halt Aegis Ashore Deployment Process

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will halt its deployment process for the Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system, Defense Minister Taro Kono said Monday.

Kono made the remark to reporters at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo.

The ministry originally planned to deploy the system in the northeastern prefecture of Akita and the western prefecture of Yamaguchi.

But opposition grew against the introduction of the system in Akita due to problems caused by the ministry, such as the use of incorrect survey data in the process of selecting potential locations.

The ministry therefore restarted surveys to pick appropriate locations in Akita and the neighboring prefectures of Aomori and Yamagata.

