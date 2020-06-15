Mitsubishi Aircraft to Slash Workforce by Half

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp., the developer of the SpaceJet small passenger aircraft, plans to cut its global workforce of some 2,000 by about half in stages, company officials said Monday.

The decision comes at a time when the company is struggling due to the impact of delays in the development of the aircraft and of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. <7011> subsidiary, based in Toyoyama, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, will close its U.S. headquarters and a development base in Canada.

The schedule for the closure of two of the three Mitsubishi Aircraft bases in North America has yet to be decided.

Chief Development Officer Alex Bellamy, who used to work for Canadian aircraft maker Bombardier Inc., will step down at the end of this month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]