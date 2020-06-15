Japan to Punish Foreigners Refusing to Leave Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Immigration Services Agency decided Monday to work out punitive measures against foreign nationals refusing to be deported, in an effort to solve the issue of prolonged detentions of foreigners in the country.

The decision was made in response to an expert panel’s recommendations the same day that foreign nationals be obliged to leave Japan within a certain period after receiving deportation orders and that those refusing to abide by the rule face punishments, informed sources said.

Justice Minister Masako Mori is expected to receive the recommendations as early as the end of this month, after a private council for the justice minister examines them. The agency will start full-fledged work next month to make necessary revisions to the immigration law, they said.

Most foreigners slapped with deportation orders for reasons such as illegal stays leave Japan as told. Some, however, stay in the country because their home countries do not allow them to return and others refuse to go back home saying they will become poor, causing prolonged detentions.

As of the end of last year, 942 foreign nationals were in detention facilities across the country. Of them, 649, or nearly 70 pct, refused to return to their home countries.

