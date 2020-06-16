0.1 Pct in Tokyo Found Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--An early June survey has found that 0.10 pct of those tested in Tokyo had novel coronavirus antibodies, a sign of their past infections, the health ministry said Tuesday.

The positive rate came to 0.17 pct for those who took the tests in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, and 0.03 pct for those in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

Although the numbers were higher than confirmed infection rates, the survey found that most people in the country do not have antibodies, the ministry said.

The ministry plans to scrutinize the antibodies detected in the survey to consider better testing methods.

When an infection occurs, a special type of proteins, or antibodies, is produced inside the body to protect against reinfection.

