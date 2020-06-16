Kansai Electric Gave Wrong Explanation about Director Candidate

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June, 16 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> had given wrong information about a candidate for an outside board director in connection with a gift scandal involving the company, informed sources said Tuesday.

The false description was made about outside auditor Shigeo Sasaki, a former superintending prosecutor at the Osaka High Public Prosecutors Office, in a notice of a shareholders' meeting set for June 25.

Kansai Electric had sought advice from Sasaki as a lawyer before the scandal came to light. In the notice, however, the company said that he was unaware of the scandal.

The company later said that Sasaki was aware of the scandal to some extent before assuming the auditor post in June last year.

The misinformation is a blow to Kansai Electric's efforts to regain public trust following the scandal in which company officials received money and goods from a former deputy mayor of a Japanese town that is home to its nuclear plant.

