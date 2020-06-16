Hotels in Japan Seen Accepting Disaster Evacuees amid Epidemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--A total of 1,254 hotels and other accommodation facilities in Japan are considering giving shelter to local residents if a major natural disaster occurs amid the COVID-19 epidemic, the government revealed on Tuesday.

The move comes in response to the government's call on the Japan Hotel Association and others for cooperation to secure more places for disaster evacuation, in order to prevent close contact among evacuees.

"We need to increase the number of evacuation shelters," disaster management minister Ryota Takeda told a press conference on Tuesday.

In the event of a major natural disaster amid the epidemic, municipal governments will reserve rooms at hotels and other facilities for evacuees, with room charges to be covered by the central government, according to the Cabinet Office.

The rooms would be assigned to those in need of assistance, including elderly and disabled people, as well as pregnant women, on a priority basis.

