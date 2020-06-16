Fire Breaks Out on Cruise Ship near Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, June 16 (Jiji Press)--A fire broke out on the Asuka II cruise ship moored in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Tuesday afternoon.

An emergency call reported around 1:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. GMT) that black smoke was rising from the top deck of the cruise ship docked at Osanbashi Pier.

The fire was brought under control around 4:35 p.m. after burning a storage facility, according to the Yokohama fire department. The ship had 153 crew members on board and there were no injuries in the fire.

Nippon Yusen K.K. <9101>, affiliated with the ship’s owner, said that the Asuka II has been berthed at the pier since around April and that there are no passengers on board at present.

The Asuka II, one of Japan’s largest cruise ships, went into service in February 2006.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]