Rohto Introduces Automatic Cosmetics Formulation Robot
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. <4527> said Tuesday that it had introduced an automatic cosmetics formulation robot in March.
The robot, jointly developed with partner companies including a Swiss equipment maker, can swiftly find the best mixes of cosmetics ingredients from a significant amount of combinations.
According to Rohto, it is the first introduction of a robot automatically conducting all processes to prepare cosmetics products in the Japanese cosmetics industry.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]