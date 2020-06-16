Japan Govt Restarts Tourism Campaign Contractor Selection

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday restarted its selection of contractors for back-office work for its "Go To Campaign" project to help mainly the struggling tourism and restaurant industries.

The government revised the selection process in response to criticism of the heavy costs for the work to be commissioned from the project, a key stimulus measure drawn up to deal with the fallout from the new coronavirus pandemic.

But the government does not seem to have taken any drastic step to cut the costs. The maximum outsourcing fees remain unchanged at 309.5 billion yen, nearly 20 pct of the project's total costs of 1.7 trillion yen.

The government began accepting applications to undertake the back-office work for Go To Travel, the tourism portion of the project.

For the tourism sector, covered by the transport ministry and the tourism agency, the limit of the outsourcing costs is set at 229.4 billion yen.

