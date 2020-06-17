Japan Historical Exhibits Trigger New Conflict with S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--A new dispute has erupted between South Korea and Japan over the latter’s display at a historical information center in Tokyo of contents denying discriminatory treatment of Korean workers.

The development is expected to strain ties between the East Asian neighbors even further, as the two are already in a dispute over South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese companies to pay compensation for wartime labor.

The South Korean government lodged a protest over the exhibits at the Industrial Heritage Information Center, run by Japan’s Cabinet Office, claiming that they distort historical facts.

The center, opened to the public on Monday, displays information on 23 Meiji-era industrial revolution sites in Japan that were registered to UNESCO’s World Heritage list in 2015. The sites include former coal mining facilities on the island of Hashima, known as “Gunkanjima” (battleship island), in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, and former state-run Yahata steel works in Fukuoka Prefecture, near Nagasaki.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry summoned Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koji Tomita on Monday to protest over interview videos of former Gunkanjima residents saying that they have never heard of discrimination or abuse of Koreans on the island.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]