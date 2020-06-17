Japan Post Group Head Vows to Restore Trust after Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Holdings Co. <6178> President Hiroya Masuda vowed on Wednesday to restore the public trust in the postal service group that has been tarnished by insurance sales irregularities at a subsidiary.

"We'll strive to regain the trust as early as possible," Masuda said at an annual general meeting of Japan Post Holdings shareholders. "We're fully committed to offering customer-oriented services and improving compliance."

This was Japan Post Holdings' first general shareholder meeting since the inappropriate sales practices for Japan Post Insurance Co. <7181> products by Japan Post Co. employees came to light in June last year.

At the meeting, held over the internet to prevent infection with the novel coronavirus, the appointments of 13 board members, including Masuda, who assumed the post of president in January this year, were approved.

Nine of the 13 are outside directors, with seven of them reappointed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]