Japan Govt to Scrap Clause about Prosecutors' Retirement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to scrap its bid to allow the cabinet to defer retirement for senior public prosecutors amid a strong public backlash, sources familiar with the matter said.

The bid was part of legislation designed to extend the retirement age of government employees to 65. The legislation was killed as parliament adjourned its session on Wednesday.

The administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his ruling camp are considering submitting the legislation again to parliament in its next session.

The fresh legislation is expected to retain a clause stipulating that the retirement age be raised to 65. But it is unlikely to include a controversial special clause for deferring senior prosecutors' retirement at the discretion of the cabinet, the sources said.

There has been no change to the government's position that extending the retirement age of national public servants is necessary amid a graying society, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

