Japan Not to Postpone University Entrance Examinations

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese education ministry and school officials Wednesday agreed not to postpone dates for next year’s university entrance examinations amid the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement calls for new unified university entrance examinations, which will be introduced next year, to take place on Jan. 16-17 as scheduled.

The ministry is expected to release guidelines as early as this week, including dates for examinations, sources familiar with the matter said.

A survey by the National Association of Upper Secondary School Principals showed that about 70 pct of some 4,300 high school principals across the country seek to keep examination dates unchanged while 30 pct call for a delay.

The association had called for a delay of about one month to create equal opportunities for all students. University officials had been negative about a delay.

